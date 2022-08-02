Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Trimmed by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,571,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $69,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,286,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,556,000 after purchasing an additional 357,349 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 241,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 317,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,504,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,236,000 after acquiring an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

