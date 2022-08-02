Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after buying an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,892,000 after buying an additional 194,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

