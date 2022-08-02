Bottos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,731.00 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Bottos coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $315,534.97 and $28,731.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,371.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00129229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

About Bottos

BTO is a coin. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

