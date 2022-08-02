Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Up 28.2% in July

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 225,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 361.6 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

BYDGF opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.53. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $214.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYDGF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.75.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

