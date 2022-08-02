Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 570,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $171.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

