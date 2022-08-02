Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.
Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. The stock had a trading volume of 570,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $171.91.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
