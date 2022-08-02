Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.00 million-$53.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.22 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 119,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.86 million, a P/E ratio of -207.67 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,773,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,841,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 50,229 shares of company stock worth $331,881 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 17.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 44.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brightcove by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

See Also

