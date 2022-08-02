Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of BNL stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.95. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.