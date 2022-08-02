Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BNL stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.95. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 37,746 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.