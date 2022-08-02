Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 543.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,714 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 31,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 161.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

