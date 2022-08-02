Brokerages Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price at $92.46

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $126.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $111.10.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.19). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 970 shares of company stock valued at $60,126. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,866,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 62,224 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

