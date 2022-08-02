Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Shares of BRO stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 914,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

