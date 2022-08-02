BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,205 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,139 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 475,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.76) to €60.00 ($61.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.76) to €59.00 ($60.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.73) to €59.00 ($60.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.