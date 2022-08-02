BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ORIX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 104.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Trading Up 1.1 %

IX opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.88. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About ORIX

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.88). ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

