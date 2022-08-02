BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $609,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,306,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Corning by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 191,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Corning Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

