BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

