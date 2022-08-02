BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,965 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Sony Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SONY opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.