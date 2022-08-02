BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,578.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 166,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,170.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,578.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

HEES stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

