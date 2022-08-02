BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,671 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

