BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 26.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Centerspace by 5.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 8.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on Centerspace in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CSR opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.99. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $74.99 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -470.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centerspace news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary J. Twinem bought 900 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at $542,470.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson bought 595 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.