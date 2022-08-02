Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

QSR traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $54.72. 81,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,838. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

