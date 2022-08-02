Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Prologis by 155.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $4,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,721. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

