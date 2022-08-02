Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.8% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $547,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.86. 6,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,801. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.