Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,124. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.00 and a 200 day moving average of $210.54.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.