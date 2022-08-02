Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Honeywell International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,805,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Honeywell International by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 412,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,062,000 after acquiring an additional 313,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.94. The company had a trading volume of 36,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,655. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $188.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

