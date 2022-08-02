Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 255 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.42. 97,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,908. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.73.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

