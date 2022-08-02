Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,584,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GWW opened at $549.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $553.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.06 and its 200-day moving average is $485.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.38.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

