Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HASI opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

