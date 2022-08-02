Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,273 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

