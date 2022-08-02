Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,356 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IPG opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

