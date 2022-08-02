Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

