Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $216,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.