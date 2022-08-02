Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Syneos Health

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $74,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,144. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.68. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.