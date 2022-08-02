Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

TFC opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

