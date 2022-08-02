Buckley Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.