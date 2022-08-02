Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.35 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

