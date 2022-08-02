Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $85,116.10 and $41,457.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00633244 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

