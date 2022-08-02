Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $85,116.10 and $41,457.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00633244 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016373 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034282 BTC.
Bunicorn Coin Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
