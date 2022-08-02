Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BNZL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($37.37) to GBX 2,800 ($34.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.96) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.15) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.08) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,879.44 ($35.28).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 3,079 ($37.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,328.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,796.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,855.40. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,363 ($28.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.