Cable One (CABO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $13.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $67 EPS for the current fiscal year and $61 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE CABO opened at $1,404.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,307.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,376.04. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,777.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 22.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,866.00.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
