Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,126 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $5,007,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 46.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.51. 5,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,660. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

