Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 784 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.70. 17,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,176. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.01.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

