Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.1 %
CFWFF stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
