Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Up 1.1 %

CFWFF stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

