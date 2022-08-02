Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.07. 1,063,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,148. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

