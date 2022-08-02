Capital & Counties Properties PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON CAPC opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 150.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,906.67. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 181.30 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAPC. Citigroup upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 246 ($3.01) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.70) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.17 ($2.58).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

