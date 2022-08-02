Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 748,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,310,000 after acquiring an additional 90,346 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $107.92. 15,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day moving average of $128.73. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.60.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $4,540,199. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

