Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.98) to GBX 245 ($3.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 285 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

