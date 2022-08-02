Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) were down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Capstone Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses to make investments into early-stage companies. Previously, it was involved in operating K-12 private boarding schools in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc in April 2017.

