Cardstack Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CARD)

Cardstack (CARD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Cardstack has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Cardstack has a market cap of $4.73 million and $37,960.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,868.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003875 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00126737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031447 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

CARD is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

