CareMax (CMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. CareMax has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CareMax had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $136.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMAX stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. CareMax has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $601.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMAX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareMax by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CareMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CareMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

