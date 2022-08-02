CareMax (CMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. CareMax has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CareMax had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $136.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CareMax Price Performance
CMAX stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. CareMax has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $601.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareMax by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CareMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CareMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CareMax
CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareMax (CMAX)
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.