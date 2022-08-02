Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.71 Million

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $41.71 million and $2.08 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00062170 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016233 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.