Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,494 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.68% of Castle Biosciences worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 610,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after buying an additional 189,918 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 533,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after buying an additional 379,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.