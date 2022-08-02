Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Sells $207,750.00 in Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. 211,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,541. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 851,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 186,354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATY. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Stories

